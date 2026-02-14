Ian Wright names two players he thinks Arsenal should have signed

Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo were linked with moves to Arsenal after delivering impressive performances for Brentford and Bournemouth last season. Despite significant investment in the summer transfer window, the Gunners were unable to secure the services of either player.

Manchester United won the race to sign Mbeumo, while Semenyo remained at Bournemouth before completing a move to Manchester City last month. The Ghanaian has enjoyed a superb campaign, and his arrival has notably strengthened Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Missed Opportunities

Semenyo’s impact at Manchester City has added further quality to a side already competing strongly at the top of the Premier League. For Arsenal, this development is far from ideal. His presence could play a decisive role in helping City overtake the Gunners in the title race or influence the outcome of the Carabao Cup final between the two sides.

In recent weeks, City’s form has improved considerably, while Manchester United have also benefited from Mbeumo’s contributions. The forward has been outstanding, reinforcing the sense that Arsenal may have missed valuable additions to their attacking options.

Although Arsenal strengthened their squad, some new arrivals, including Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, have yet to make a consistent impact. This contrast has prompted reflection among supporters and former players regarding what might have been achieved with alternative signings.

Ian Wright’s View

Ian Wright has expressed his belief that both Semenyo and Mbeumo would have enhanced Arsenal’s current squad. Speaking via Metro Sports, he said:

‘When you see how he, Mbeumo, plays, absolutely he would have strengthened Arsenal.

‘It’s the same with Semenyo, you watch Semenyo and think, “I could see him at Arsenal”. I could see Mbeumo at Arsenal as well. Gutted.’

Wright’s comments reveal the perception that Arsenal may have overlooked two players who could have provided additional depth and dynamism. As the season progresses, their performances elsewhere may continue to fuel debate about the club’s recruitment decisions.

