Ian Wright not happy about potential selection decision from Arteta

Ian Wright has called on Mikel Arteta not to play Granit Xhaka as a left-back in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final return on Thursday.

The Gunners hold an away goal advantage going into the Emirates encounter, which is their most important game of the season.

They will almost certainly not finish in a European place on the league table, but winning the Europa League will give them a ticket to the group stages of the Champions League next season.

Villarreal stands in the way between them and the final of the competition where they could potentially face Manchester United in an all-English final.

The Gunners have been using Granit Xhaka as a left-back in the absence of Kieran Tierney, but Wright admits that he is not comfortable with that decision.

He urges Arteta to field Cedric Soares if Tierney is still unavailable for the game and play Xhaka in midfield where they need him.

“Ideally for me, you play Cedric Soares at left-back and put Xhaka back in midfield because he can keep the ball safe and give that pass that we need,” the former Arsenal striker said on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast.

“It does not make me comfortable seeing Xhaka at left-back. It’s not his thing, that’s not where he should be.

“Cedric was bought and signed for four years to play at either right or left, play him! Play Xhaka where he should play and then it’s out of Saka or Pepe to be on that side.

“Go with the strongest team. [Dani] Ceballos doesn’t make my team, I would rather have Mohamed Elneny in there.

“I know he scored the other day but he’s got a drive and a determination about him. You cannot dislike his output.”