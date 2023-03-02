Ian Wright pinpoints one area Gabriel Jesus makes a big difference at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has not played for Arsenal since before the World Cup break and the Gunners seem to have coped well with his absence.

The Brazilian was the main man in their attack before he suffered the injury and there were fears that the team would struggle.

Eddie Nketiah stepped up well when football returned, but his goals have dried up recently and fans are waiting for Jesus to return.

The club’s legend Ian Wright has now pinpointed one area of the field where Arsenal is struggling because of the Brazilian’s absence.

He says via The Sun:

“Yes, we have Jesus coming back which will then hopefully fire up [Gabriel] Martinelli even more because our left-hand side has missed Jesus.

“Jesus would interchange with Martinelli, and he would get inside and we would get a little bit more going on our left side.

“That has been a bit redundant even though Martinelli has scored some goals, he’s had to come off the bench to do that. It feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is a key member of our squad and we certainly want to have him around the team when he is fit.

However, we haven’t done poorly in his absence and do not need to rush him back if he is not 100% fit yet.

The attacker will come back in his time. We just need to focus on getting the best from the available players.

