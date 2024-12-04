Ian Wright pinpoints the Arsenal players that need to step up with 3 games a week

As much as we laud some of our Gunner first-teamers like Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber game after game for rising to the occasion, we also need the fringe players to step up.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal versus Manchester United game, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has fingered Gunners Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus. He asks the Gunner trio to massively step up and fire this Arsenal team to glory.

“For Martinelli, Jesus, and Sterling, I think this is a really big moment at this stage of the season for them to step up if called upon to deliver something. They have to,” Wright said. “What needs to happen, at different stages of the season, if they’re called upon, they have to do it. They have to do it because for us to catch Liverpool and probably try and get away from Chelsea, the way they’re going, we’re going to need something else.

“The main thing for us, after the first XI, it’s the people that come in to contribute. That’s what it’s gonna have to be.”

If the trio were performing at their peak and achieving the high levels we know they can, they should have established the Arsenal attack as the most formidable. However, their lack of consistency has left the Arsenal technical bench uncertain about what to expect from them.

Arsenal is now in a 3-day game period; Arteta will need to embrace squad rotation. If Jesus and Martinelli needed a chance to save their Arsenal careers, this could be the time to do so.

With Liverpool 9 points ahead of our Gunners, they are the team to beat in the PL title race. Yes, we expect them to drop points, but what Arsenal needs to do is keep winning, winning… till May.

To achieve a winning streak and the desired league glory, we require every Gunner to step up and make a lasting impression whenever they have the chance.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…