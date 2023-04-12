Ian Wright pinpoints the games that could win the title for Arsenal

Before Arsenal’s Anfield visit, many claimed Arsenal beating Liverpool would have confirmed them as champions in waiting. However, they failed to do so, instead leaving Anfield with a 2-2 draw.

That draw saw Arsenal drop 2 points, thus giving Man City a boost in their title defence. It blew the Premier League title race open. Man City are now just 6 points behind Arsenal, and some say it only takes the defending champions a win over Arsenal later this month on April 26th and winning their extra game for them to clinch the PL title.

But Arsenal can still win this title; there’s no ruling them out. Anyway, for their 2022–23 season to have a happy ending, they’ll need to make sure they don’t drop any points. The remaining fixtures aren’t bad; they are games they can win. However, there are four fixtures that Arsenal legend Ian Wright noted in the Kelly and Wrighty show that could threaten Arsenal’s charge to the title. “Winning the Premier League title is no cakewalk, is it?” Wright asked.

“It’s going to be tough—this is the stage of the season where the pressure ramps up. We expect Manchester City to find their best form, but no game is easy because almost every team is still playing for something.

“Arsenal have got to get through this period if they want to win the title — but it’s not going to be easy.

“Playing Man City will be really tough, and they will cause problems, but I’m also looking at the Chelsea, Newcastle, and Brighton games. Those are the games for me.

“Arsenal need to go into all of those games with belief because that’s what it’s going to take. Can you see Manchester City lose any games? I’m not sure. I find it very difficult to see Man City dropping any points.”

Yes, as Wright puts it, Man City are a team who don’t look like they’ll be dropping points, but hasn’t this Arsenal side proven this term that they can defy the odds and get the job done?

Daniel O

