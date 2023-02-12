Ian Wright praises Arsenal star for his contribution against Brentford

Ian Wright has heaped praise on new Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard after the Belgian scored for the club in their 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday.

Mikel Arteta added the attacker to his squad in the last transfer window to give the team more depth in the forward positions.

Brentford limited the impact of Gabriel Martinelli in the first half as Arsenal struggled to break them down.

This forced Arteta to replace the Brazilian with Trossard and the ex-Brighton man scored four minutes after getting on the pitch.

It is the type of impact Arsenal needed from the bench and Wright believes the Belgian is perfect for the role.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘That is what is going to have to happen, you are going to need goals from other places.

‘It wasn’t happening for Martinelli in the first half and what you need is for something to happen off the bench and this is why he is such a good signing.

‘We know he is capable at this level. He just sneaks in at the back there and gets the goal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a fine attacker in the Premier League and brings a lot of experience to the Emirates with this move.

We do expect him to deliver and if he keeps scoring crucial goals, we can be hopeful this season will finish successfully for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta complain about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids