Ian Wright previews Arsenal’s game against Liverpool

Ian Wright knows Arsenal’s game against Liverpool will be very tough for the Gunners, but he believes they can earn a result.

Mikel Arteta’s side will face a Liverpool team that has not had a good season and was humiliated at Manchester City last weekend.

However, Arsenal does not have a good record when they face Liverpool at Anfield and this means the Gunners could lose their momentum against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Speaking about the fixture, Wright said via The Sun:

“I think Arsenal have the energy and the capabilities to cause Liverpool problems. It’s a question of how long we can sustain it at Anfield because that’s not something we’ve done for a while there.

“Can we sustain the pressure you need so Liverpool don’t go bang, bang, bang? That’s what I’m excited to see.

“If we can beat them – which I think we can – then I’m starting to get very excited. I’m excited as it is but these are the huge games in a title race.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool is one of our hardest opponents in England and they thrive on making life difficult for us.

However, they are a very beatable team this season and we can back the boys to earn the win this weekend.

What we must not do is underestimate them because of their poor run of form because they have the players who can come in and do damage against us.

