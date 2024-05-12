Ian Wright proud of Arsenal’s mentality after their win against Man Utd

Arsenal earned a 1-0 win in their penultimate game of the season against Manchester United this afternoon, and Ian Wright was impressed by their mentality.

It was far from their best performance of the season or of 2024, but the Gunners got the job done against a well-organised Manchester United team.

The Red Devils had several injury absentees, but they still found enough motivation against Mikel Arteta’s men.

In the past, on days like this, Arsenal may have dropped points, but not on this occasion.

Despite lacking the cutting edge we have come to associate with them, the Gunners still found a way to win and make life as difficult as possible for United.

This win means Arsenal will head into the final game of the season still retaining a chance to be champions, and Wright has been impressed by their mentality all season.

He said, on Premier League Productions:

“I think their mentality has been very good this season. The biggest was Bayern Munich and then Villa, those two games. Since then they’ve been fantastic the way they’ve responded.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a good season for us because our players’ mentality has been much better than in previous campaigns.