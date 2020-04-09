Ian Wright puts loyalty aside and hails Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea

Ian Wright has put aside the rivalry between Arsenal and Chelsea to hail Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea team of the 2014/2015 season.

The “Special One” returned to Chelsea in 2013 and helped them win the Premier League the following season with his team playing some of the best football that has ever been played in the Premier League, according to Wright per the BBC.

The Portuguese manager, who is currently managing that lot, won three Premier League titles all for the Blues but Wright thinks the football his class of 14/15 played was exceptional as he ranks the competition’s best managers over the years.

Chelsea had one of the best team in the division that season and with Diego Costa leading the line, they were able to beat all comers to the Premier League title.

Wright claims that the football that Mourinho’s side played that season rivals the football that Arsenal’s “Invincibles” had played during their unbeaten season.

He said: “When I watch the Chelsea team, especially of his second tenure there, I believe that was the best football I’ve seen for many years, rivalling ‘the Invincibles’ of Arsenal,”

Alan Shearer who was his fellow pundit on the show agreed with him and said:

“Jose’s record is just incredible, When he first came in he had this arrogance that I think people loved and enjoyed – he had incredible belief in his ability and rightly so.”