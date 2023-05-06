Ian Wright questions Arteta’s Holding-Kiwior decision

Ian Wright has criticised Mikel Arteta’s decision to bench Rob Holding for Jakub Kiwior in Arsenal’s last game against Chelsea.

Holding has been filling in for the injured William Saliba, but the Englishman’s lack of pace makes him an easy target for several clubs and he is considered a weak link in the Arsenal backline.

This has made fans call for him to be benched, and Arteta seems to have followed the fan’s cravings by benching Holding in the last fixture.

Kiwior had a good game, but Wright seems to believe the gaffer was targeting the defender unfairly.

“I think [Arteta] has been a bit unfair on Rob Holding.

“He is somebody who hasn’t had a lot of minutes. He was someone who came in to replace William Saliba – and he is fantastic.

“Yes, in certain instances, Rob has been done for pace. We have seen him isolated and it has caused a bit of a problem.”

Holding does not inspire confidence and most Arsenal fans see him as a player who can cause trouble at the back.

If he does not improve, Kiwior will move ahead of him on the pecking order and he will have only himself to blame for the situation.

