Ian Wright questions Mikel Arteta’s delight with 34 crosses

Ian Wright has questioned Mikel Arteta‘s positive comments about putting crosses into the box during Arsenal’s loss to neighbours Tottenham.
Our manager insisted that his side were positive in attack, and putting plenty of crosses into the box as a stat used to highlight that positivity, but Wright claims that the team should be working the ball into the box in other ways, as neither of his strike options are known for headed goals.
“With the crosses as well, I think Mikel was very happy with 34 crosses,” he said on MOTD2 (via the DailyStar).
“But when you look at our two front men, 86 goals – not counting penalties – and they’ve only got seven headers between them.
“When you look at the way Spurs set up, they were very comfortable in those situations. Something has to happen – Saka is the only man on the half-turn that’s trying to create something.
“I thought it was a little bit better today. They’ve got to keep going because I think the manager is the right guy, but they’ve got to find something somewhere.”
We did look more positive on the pitch however, worked hard to get up the field, although when you analyse the match, Spurs allowed us to.
Jose Mourinho set his team up to soak up the pressure in defence and to hit us on the break, and his it worked a treat. Like it or loathe it, the Portuguese’s game plan worked perfectly, and Mikel Arteta’s didn’t.
I’d be interested to know just how many of these 34 crosses found an Arsenal player, and how many of those came in low down to be controlled by the forwards, but I don’t have access to such.
Is the decision to put crosses into the box out of desperation? Is the manager running out of ideas?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Did Arteta come to us from Man City or Stoke City?
Asking for a friend 🤔
I heard MA speak about crosses and I asked one of my friends to tell me honestly if it were MA or me who was delusional. Bamma’s weakest area of attack is heading the ball. His strength is running, which is why he is a better winger than old fashion complete striker like Giroud. Thank you Wrighty for noticing that MA is a bit drunk. It does not matter how many times MA try to deflect from the truth – ARSENAL NEEDS A NUMBER 10.
I don’t want sound like a negativestroke Nancy but this nonsense with crossing seems like a panic mode. We cant create enough chances so we suddenly start whipping in headless crosses? What was the success rate of these crosses again?
Crosses can be our best option for creating goal-scoring chances in the face of our lack of creative midfield players who can work the ball through the center.
But the crosses have to come low and hard across the face of goal.
But, tbh, I felt better watching Arsenal yesterday than I have felt for some time now. I could see some real effort and some zeal in our game unlike the lame, tepid performances of late
In the second half especially, we controlled the game reasonably well and limited Spurs ability to counter.
If this attitude is sustained, I can see some light in the long, dark tunnel.