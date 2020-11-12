Ian Wright reacts to Aubameyang and Arsenal’s goal drought

Arsenal has been struggling to score goals for some time now.

Their previous problem was conceding goals and Mikel Arteta seems to have done a good job with their defence this season.

However, as they sorted out their defence, their attack is now struggling to score goals as they did when Arteta first became their manager.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s main goal provider and when the team needs goals, the former Borussia Dortmund man is the one that is being looked upon to get them the goals.

The striker has also been in poor goalscoring form lately and Ian Wright has revealed that he feels for him because the team is simply not creating enough chances for the Gabon international to put away.

He recalls Arsenal’s shooting practice before the Manchester United game and none of their strikers scored their practice shot, and he said that it was not a good sign, even though they went on to win the game.

‘What I saw the other day was Arsenal’s warm-up before the Manchester United game – there was a shooting session down in the corner,’ he said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

‘We saw nine shots from the main characters – Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette, all of them – and every single one of them missed. Even though we beat Manchester United, it was telling.

‘If I’m being honest, there’s not many chances being created, which is why I feel so unfortunate for Auba.

‘It’s just a coincidence that he’s signed his contract at this time and then the suits say, “It’s because he’s signed his contract, he’s clocked off”. We’re not creating chances!

‘We’re not creating chances but I do not like seeing in a warm-up shooting session, people missing the target, and sloppy shots. All those things make you look into the team and what’s going on.’