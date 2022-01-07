Ian Wright reacts to rumours that Arsenal can sign former Liverpool man

Ian Wright believes it would be amazing for Arsenal to sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

Reports have linked the Gunners with a sensational loan move for the former Liverpool man.

After winning the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds, he moved to PSG as a free agent last summer.

The Dutchman hasn’t been happy with his game time at the French club and could return to the EPL.

The prospect of watching him play for the Gunners delights the club’s legend, Wright, and he says via HITC:

“I saw Wijnaldum’s name, that would be amazing. A loan signing from PSG.

“Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner. Just to help with the youngsters and a Sambi Lokonga just to keep it going.

“Then, they can add to the squad and, all of a sudden, Arsenal can start challenging and challenging seriously.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wijnaldum is one of the finest and experienced midfielders we can sign this month.

The midfielder was in stunning form at Liverpool and he was an ever-present in their starting XI before he left.

If he agrees to move to the Emirates, we would truly have a solid squad to play with and that could push us to challenge for titles sooner than we expected.

