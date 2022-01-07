Ian Wright reacts to rumours that Arsenal can sign former Liverpool man

Ian Wright believes it would be amazing for Arsenal to sign Georginio Wijnaldum.
Reports have linked the Gunners with a sensational loan move for the former Liverpool man.
After winning the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds, he moved to PSG as a free agent last summer.
The Dutchman hasn’t been happy with his game time at the French club and could return to the EPL.
The prospect of watching him play for the Gunners delights the club’s legend, Wright, and he says via HITC:
“I saw Wijnaldum’s name, that would be amazing. A loan signing from PSG.
“Someone like that in the midfield. Of that experience. He is a Premier League winner. Just to help with the youngsters and a Sambi Lokonga just to keep it going.
“Then, they can add to the squad and, all of a sudden, Arsenal can start challenging and challenging seriously.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Wijnaldum is one of the finest and experienced midfielders we can sign this month.
The midfielder was in stunning form at Liverpool and he was an ever-present in their starting XI before he left.
If he agrees to move to the Emirates, we would truly have a solid squad to play with and that could push us to challenge for titles sooner than we expected.
This year we are not challenging for PL. Neither we r in Europe. And it’s a loan move. I,e he will be with us 5months max. He will make us solid and help top 4 finish. But for title ambitions which may be two years time, he is not answer unless it’s a buy.
We do not need Gini Wijnaldum plss….
What we need is a very good cover for Partey at the base of that midfield…. Someone who can play there ahead of a Mohamed Elneny.
Now this would be a major statement for the club and, if it is possible, include a clause to buy.
He would be a definate upgrade and I just hope we can seal this deal.
Here we go again with the has been players. Less we forget the experiences of most recently Petr Czech and Willian. I really don’t see Arsenal making that same old mistake again. Arsenal is not the pension HOME or Dump yard for these old players that have passed their best. Youngsters can only gain experience by playing games consistently. Wijnaldum is not good enough to play for PSG, why should he be better for Arsenal? He doesn’t fit the profile of the rebuilding process. Arsenal have done better without the experience players so far this season. It’s the youngsters that have got the team to this position. Arsenal must NOT revert to bringing in older tired legs with no pace into the team now. (1)These guys wage demand is very high, (2)they don’t have a passion for Arsenal, (3)when they were in their prime, they never considered playing for Arsenal and (4)Arsenal must maintain Wenger policy of not buying players at 30yrs old and older. Arsenal must be ambitious and forward thinking and should be looking to strengthen the midfield with a defensive midfielder like Boubacar Kamara, Yves Bissouma or Frenkie de Jong instead. If he(Wijnaldum) is looking to revive his career, he should go back to Liverpool. I am fed up with the notion of Arsenal is best suited for our rival rejects.
@Wayne
RealTalk…
He wasn’t so prolific at Pool, usually coming off the bench. Can’t get a look in at PSG, but will probably work as cover for AFCON players. Not as a permanent player… Pass on it for me. IJS
I agree Vlahovic and Wijnaldum would be outstanding signings. We do need additional cover in the deep lying and/or box to box midfield. But were not going to get that player who would be A. Available and B. for a decent price in Jan.
Bring Wijnaldum in now till the end of the season. Het in a permanent signing in the summer hopefully when were in Europe and attract better quality players.
Well said @James, we really need a mixture of young and experienced,
I’m really surprised at some Arsenal fans that keep complaining because Willian was a failure at Arsenal, they forget David Luiz was a success,
They forget our midfield has more balance because Lacazette drops deep,
Passion and diligence has more to do with personality than age,
Thiago Silva, Alonso are preferred to a lot of younger players in Chelsea, Cuadrado, Cheillini, Bonnuci, Vardy, Dzeko, the list goes on and on,
Two excellent opinions from James and Longbenark.
Every team, no matter what environment, needs experience and stability.
Lacs is proving that and MA certainly knows it as well.