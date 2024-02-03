Ian Wright reacts to Saka getting booed by opposing fans

Bukayo Saka is widely regarded as one of England’s beloved footballers, resonating with many for his commendable character and amiable demeanour. His significant contributions to both Arsenal and the England national team, coupled with consistently impressive performances on the pitch, have established him as a key player.

As Arsenal’s primary attacking force, Saka holds a pivotal role and is routinely among the first names on the team sheet for any game. Despite his positive attributes, Saka has encountered a disheartening trend of being subjected to boos from opposition fans, particularly in away matches.

This behaviour has elicited frustration from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who finds it perplexing and unwarranted. Wright contends that the goodwill and exemplary character displayed by Saka merit admiration rather than derision.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House, he said: “Everywhere he goes. Everywhere he goes, it’s just horrible.

“He’s like one of the nicest people. I get upset about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the finest England players around and a really nice guy, so it is disappointing that he gets booed.

However, this simply shows that no one is immune to this, especially in away games, and Saka will continue to thrive regardless.

After the shocking abuse he suffered after Euro 2020, we believe Saka now has a very thick skin, and the abuse will not affect him much.

