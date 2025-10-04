Ian Wright reckons Arteta now has all the players needed to win title

After watching Arsenal secure victory against West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon, Ian Wright expressed his conviction that the Gunners now possess the squad depth required to compete for the title. The performance and the quality of the substitutes highlighted just how strong the squad has become, and the manner in which the team controlled the game suggested they have reached a new level of maturity.

Over the last few seasons, discussions around Arsenal have often centred on their lack of options beyond the starting eleven. However, this campaign appears different. The changes made in the second half demonstrated that the replacements were equally capable of starting, and that versatility is vital in a long league season. After six years under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, the team finally seems balanced, with reinforcements available across the pitch.

Wright’s Bold Assessment

Speaking after the match, Wright shared his thoughts on the current state of the club. He said on Premier League Productions: “This is the season – if [Arteta’s] going to do it [win the Premier League], this should be the one. He’s got all the pieces to do it now.”

The former Arsenal striker’s statement is both encouraging and demanding. It suggests that the manager is no longer building a side in transition, but instead is leading a squad that must be considered serious contenders. The fact that Wright used the phrase “he’s got all the pieces” underlines the perception that there are no obvious weaknesses left unaddressed.

A Season of Expectation

With such remarks, expectations are heightened. Arsenal now face a campaign where supporters will judge progress not only on performances, but also on silverware. The backing Arteta has received in the transfer market has provided him with quality in every position. Injuries, once a frequent explanation for setbacks, may no longer be a credible excuse.

The club has invested in strength and balance, and this victory serves as a reminder of how far they have come. If Arsenal can maintain consistency, avoid complacency, and continue to show the resilience demonstrated against West Ham, they may well deliver on the belief expressed by Wright.

