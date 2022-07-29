Ian Wright reckons youngster will play more games this season

Ian Wright insists this is most likely the year that Gabriel Martinelli becomes a regular at Arsenal.

The Brazilian has been one of the club’s exciting talents since he broke into their first team.

Last season, he played just over 20 Premier League games as he struggled with a return from injury and more competition.

With a proper pre-season this summer, he could become an even more pivotal player for Arsenal in this campaign.

The club has bolstered its ranks with Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos, but Martinelli has been at the club longer and he knows what they expect of him.

The former Ituano man is ready to play more often than he has been doing previously, reckons Wright.

He said on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast: “I know him and Emile Smith Rowe were battling it out last season, but it strikes me this season when I have spoken to him, he knows he is going to be playing. He knows he is playing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is a top talent, and we have done very well to keep him in the group so far.

He has developed his game at the club under Mikel Arteta, so he understands the demands of the manager very well.

He should make the left attacking spot his in this campaign.