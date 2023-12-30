Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Ian Wright recommends a striker who can make an instant impact at Arsenal

Ian Wright is worried with Arsenal’s lack of goals this season and the Gunners legend has recommended a striker that he believes the team needs now.

Arsenal is expected to sign a new striker in the January transfer window or summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been playing very well, but they lack a striker who can put the finishing touches to the chances that they create.

Reports have linked them with a move for the likes of Ivan Toney and several other strikers in the last few weeks, which could boost their chance of doing well in the Premier League in the second half of the season.

But Wright believes the man they need now is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the [Victor] Osimhens of this world… that level of striker.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

Osimhen has been one of the finest strikers in Europe in the last few seasons and will do a good job for us.

But signing him next month will be tough and we may have to break the bank to achieve it. 

