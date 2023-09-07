Ian Wright recommends the striker that should be Arsenal’s top target next summer

It’s no secret that Arsenal is in the market for a striker next year. Doubts linger over whether Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have the capacity to lead the team to greatness in that position. With a focus on strengthening their midfield and defence this summer, it’s evident that Arsenal will need to enhance their attack in the coming season.

So, if Arsenal does indeed secure a striker, who could be on their radar? One potential target is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old is gaining recognition as one of the Premier League’s standout goal-scorers. He has already netted four goals in four games this season, including two starts and two substitute appearances. Reports have indicated that Arsenal may be willing to offer £100 million for his acquisition next year, a figure that aligns with the young Irishman’s impressive form.

During punditry on PL Productions, Ian Wright had an opportunity to discuss why Mikel Arteta pursuing Ferguson, who he believes Brighton will likely part ways with, could be a wise move.

“When you observe his style of play, his understanding of the game, his agility, his proficiency with both feet, aerial ability, and pace,” remarked the Arsenal legend.

“At 18, he possesses all the attributes. He plays with a remarkable level of maturity. If he continues in this vein, they’ll soon be valuing him in the millions, because players of his caliber are scarce. You don’t often find an 18-year-old in the Premier League, at the ideal club to nurture his growth.

“If he keeps up this level of performance, Brighton won’t be able to retain him. He’s too exceptional. At 18, his finishing is incredibly composed.

“He’s fearless at 18. Just imagine being in the Premier League at that age. He doesn’t face the same pressure as someone like Garnacho at Manchester United would; you see how he performs against all the top teams, the top six. He could seamlessly fit into any of those squads. We know Brighton; at some point, they’ll have to let him go.”

Ferguson is certainly a player worth monitoring. It’s hoped that he flourishes and matures into the striker that many anticipate him to be. Arsenal has a commendable track record when it comes to signings from Brighton; Leandro Trossard and Ben White serve as prime examples. If Arteta holds a genuine interest in Ferguson (and who wouldn’t?), one can only hope that he secures the transfer.

