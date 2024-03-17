Ian Wright reveals the Arsenal player teams may start to target

Ian Wright has identified an Arsenal player whom teams might begin to target as a weak link.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form this year, and things will get better because most of their injured stars are already returning to full training.

While Thomas Partey was out with an injury, Jorginho stepped up to play often and generally did well.

There were games in which the Brazilian-Italian was so good that fans began to call for him to get a new contract.

However, in the game against FC Porto, despite being a very good penalty taker, the midfielder was subbed off before the shootout.

It was a game in which he did not exactly have much influence, and Porto seemed to have done their homework on the midfielder.

Ian Wright reckons teams will now target him.

“The problem I feel we might have is that if Jorginho is playing in those games – I think the more that’s on the line and the more we need to control games, the more Jorginho has a chance of playing – so, I think people will cater for him,” the former striker said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“And people will watch this game and think, ‘hmm…’ In the end, they took Jorginho off and remember, he’s a penalty taker.

“He was so ineffective because he did not get the chance to turn and do his stuff. I think teams will probably target that because that has really curtailed us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho struggled in his last game against Porto, and it was one of those poor days for him, but we do not expect that to happen all too often.

