Ian Wright says Arsenal made him nervous in the second half

Ian Wright has expressed concern about Arsenal’s second-half performances, admitting that their display against Chelsea reignited familiar worries. Despite securing victory, the former striker was uneasy with how the team managed the latter stages of the contest.

Even after Chelsea were reduced to ten men, Arsenal struggled to assert complete control. Rather than capitalising on their numerical advantage, there were moments when they appeared vulnerable, raising the possibility of conceding a late equaliser. Chelsea demonstrated resilience throughout, underlining why they remain such a challenging opponent.

Second Half Vulnerabilities Resurface

Arsenal worked tirelessly to regain the lead after the interval and succeeded in doing so, showing determination and attacking intent. However, instead of building on that momentum, they were drawn into a tense closing period. Despite their opponents having a player sent off, the Gunners did not dominate possession or territory as convincingly as might have been expected.

There were spells during which Chelsea looked more likely to score than Arsenal were to extend their advantage. That pattern has become a recurring theme in certain fixtures, and it is an issue that continues to prompt scrutiny.

Raya’s Intervention and Wright’s Concern

David Raya was called into action on several occasions, including at least one outstanding save late in the match that preserved Arsenal’s lead. His intervention proved decisive, yet it also highlighted the defensive pressure the team endured.

Wright made his concerns clear in his post-match analysis. He said via Premier League Productions:

“We’re seeing in the second half of games, you can get at Arsenal. Chelsea had 10 men there, it would be nice to find out what’s happening to Arsenal in the second half. It comes down to ‘you get the job done’, I’m happy the job is done, but I’m going to be nervous for the next game because I’m seeing that again in the second half.”

His remarks reflect lingering anxiety about Arsenal’s ability to manage matches comfortably, particularly as the season approaches its decisive phase.