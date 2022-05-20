Ian Wright says Arsenal man has forced his critics to eat their words

Ian Wright says Aaron Ramsdale can laugh at his critics now after his stunning first campaign at the Emirates.

The England international joined the Gunners in the summer, with several fans and pundits doubting that he is good enough to play for the club.

After suffering two relegations from the Premier League with different teams, some fans didn’t understand why Mikel Arteta would bring Ramsdale to the Emirates.

But he is now proving his worth to the team after usurping Bernd Leno to become the club’s number one.

Arsenal legend, Wright, tells Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“Aaron Ramsdale, he can now look at people and laugh at them because he was written off to a certain extent.

‘He can now have a laugh at his own expense and a laugh with the fans because he is more relaxed with the way he is playing.”

Ramsdale has been one of our best buys, and signing him against all the negative reactions shows Arteta knows what he wants.

The Spaniard has also been spot-on in most of his signings, and that shows we can trust him to sign players that will improve the team in the summer.

