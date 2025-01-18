Ian Wright says Arsenal should have known Villa always had comeback ability

Ian Wright has expressed his frustration with Arsenal’s inability to secure victory in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa this evening, criticising the Gunners for underestimating their opponents’ ability to mount a comeback.

Mikel Arteta’s side faced a strong Villa team that has consistently caused them problems in recent seasons. Under Unai Emery’s management, the Villans notably derailed Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge last season with a shocking win at the Emirates. Although Arsenal triumphed at Villa Park earlier in this campaign, tonight’s draw was another reminder of how dangerous Villa can be.

The Gunners started the match brightly, storming into a 2-0 lead, and it appeared they were on course for an important victory. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Villa clawed their way back into the game, equalising to secure a 2-2 draw and leaving the Emirates crowd stunned.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright lamented Arsenal’s inability to see the game through, highlighting the need to respect Villa’s quality. He said:

“It was so comfortable at 2-0, but at the back of your mind you knew Aston Villa were capable of coming back. Arsenal couldn’t break through Villa as they’re a quality side in that respect. You have to be able to see them off.”

Wright’s comments underline the missed opportunity for Arsenal to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool. Despite their positive start, the Gunners failed to sustain their dominance and ultimately paid the price for not being more clinical or defensively robust.

This result leaves Arsenal with work to do as they aim to keep pace in the title race. They must regroup quickly and return to winning ways in their next match if they hope to challenge for the Premier League crown this season.