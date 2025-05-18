Ian Wright says the Arsenal squad is not deep enough

Ian Wright has expressed his belief that Arsenal must build a deeper squad if they are to realise their ambitions of winning major trophies. The Gunners have ended another football season without silverware, despite showing significant progress across multiple competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to impress in the Premier League, consistently challenging for the title. They also reached the semi-finals of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup this term, further evidence of the club’s growth and competitive spirit. However, falling just short in all competitions has raised concerns about whether the current squad has the depth to sustain a winning campaign across all fronts.

Depth Needed to Overcome Key Absences

Although Arsenal possesses several of the best players in England, their season has been disrupted by injuries and suspensions at key moments. These issues have exposed a lack of depth in the squad, a factor many believe has prevented them from finally securing silverware.

The loss of crucial players such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka during important stages of the campaign left the team short of options, and it became clear that the club needs to strengthen its bench with more quality alternatives.

Ian Wright addressed the issue in a recent appearance on Premier League Productions, highlighting the importance of squad depth in pursuit of titles. He stated:

“It is scant consolation for how tough the season has been. It is a necessity for the club with what they want to do. They want to win the Premier League. They want to win the Champions League.

“The squad is no where near deep enough to go into those competitions with the confidence of winning them. It is a quite important summer. The last step is the most difficult step and we have found it difficult to take that last step.”

A Crucial Summer Transfer Window Ahead

Arsenal’s efforts this season have demonstrated they are on the cusp of something significant. However, to take the final step towards consistent success and finally lifting trophies, the club must use the upcoming summer transfer window to reinforce the team.

With the clear intention to compete for the Premier League and Champions League, assembling a deeper and more robust squad will be vital. As Wright suggests, the final hurdle is the hardest, and Arsenal must now find the right solutions to overcome it.

