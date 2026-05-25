Ian Wright says there is a window for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the club has a major opportunity to establish itself as the dominant force in English football following Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City. Wright feels the changing landscape in the Premier League could provide Arsenal with the perfect platform to build a successful era under Mikel Arteta.

City are expected to enter a period of transition after Guardiola’s exit, while several of Arsenal’s other rivals are also facing uncertainty. Chelsea have appointed a new manager, and both Liverpool and Manchester United are still attempting to find long-term stability after recent managerial and squad changes.

Arsenal Handed Opportunity To Dominate

For nearly a decade, Guardiola’s presence at Manchester City has had a huge influence on every Premier League title race. His ability to consistently guide City to success made them the standard every other club had to chase.

Now, with Guardiola no longer in charge, many believe there is space for another side to establish itself as the league’s dominant force. Arsenal are viewed as one of the strongest candidates to fill that position due to the quality and age profile of their squad.

Wright believes Arsenal have the foundations required to compete for several league titles over the coming years. He also expects Andrea Berta to help strengthen the team further during future transfer windows.

Ian Wright Backing Arsenal’s Future

As quoted by Sky Sports, Wright expressed his optimism regarding Arsenal’s chances of building a successful period in the Premier League.

He said: “You hope this could be the start of something for Arsenal.

“Pep Guardiola is leaving Man City and we’re not sure what’s happening with some of the other clubs.

“This is a time when you look at Arsenal’s team, the average age is 24 to 28 and players will want to come to Arsenal now.

“It’s now up to Arteta and Berta who they want to bring in to continue this. There is a window for Arsenal before everyone else catches up. So, I’m hoping we can take advantage of that.”

Wright’s comments highlight the growing belief that Arsenal could be entering a defining period under Arteta. With a talented squad already in place and further additions expected, the club may now have the chance to turn consistent progress into long-term domestic success.