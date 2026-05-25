Ian Wright says there is a window for Arsenal to dominate the Premier League

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ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
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Here we go again. You can just hear it coming. League title/UCL or bust. Getting way ahead of ourselves with all this “everyone else will be down for one reason or another so we must seize the supposed opportunity” talk.
Let’s just enjoy what has been accomplished this season and hope that the team can get itself properly prepared to challenge PSG.