Ian Wright sees positives for Arsenal despite dropping points against Burnley

Despite Arsenal dropping points again in their 1-1 draw against Burnley yesterday, Ian Wright has focused on the positives of their performance.

Arsenal was the better side in the game and took a deserved lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They looked more likely to add more goals than concede one before a mistake from Bernd Leno and Granit Xhaka helped Chris Wood to score for the Clarets.

Arsenal would hit the post later on and Nicolas Pepe missed a clear-cut chance to help them finish off the game.

But Wright was happy with the performance and even praised them for playing out from the back.

He admitted that Burnley’s goal is proof of what can happen if playing from the back goes wrong, but he said they created chances and did well overall.

‘The pros were very good in terms of chances created and playing out from the back which I think is brilliant what they’re doing,’ Wright said on BBC’s Match of the Day as quoted by the Metro.

‘Obviously we saw when it doesn’t go right but, in the main, Arsenal have to take the chances they create and that didn’t happen today.’

Arsenal now faces a tougher task in making the European places at the end of this season.

They can, however, secure that by winning the Europa League