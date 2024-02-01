Arsenal News Latest News

Ian Wright sees the positive in Zinchenko and White’s on-field argument

Arsenal legend Ian Wright expressed his admiration for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White engaging in a post-match argument following Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The Gunners, keen on maintaining a clean sheet, conceded a goal to Taiwo Awoniyi as Forest sought to avoid another defeat.

Although Arsenal did not replicate the dazzling performance seen in their previous 5-0 triumph over Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta’s side secured the win. However, frustrations surfaced among the players, particularly concerning the inability to secure a clean sheet once again, leading to a heated exchange between Zinchenko and White at full-time.

Arteta downplayed the incident, viewing it as a non-issue. Wright, echoing a similar sentiment, perceives the argument between White and Zinchenko as a positive development, indicating a heightened level of accountability and a desire for defensive improvement within the team.

Wright said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I just saw it as it happened, I was like, ‘What’s happening with them two?’, but he (White) went over and he pointed, he said something, and Zinchenko wasn’t happy with it. 

“Zinchenko is a very emotional guy. What I like about Ben White is, he’s the player who’s got that look – he will tell you, and he probably told him, then Mikel [Arteta] came on.

“I would have preferred you let them play it out [on the pitch] – it’s not like they were going to have a fight. You go in the dressing room and deal with it there but to see the manager coming out and talking to him right there and then, I’m thinking, ‘[deal with it in the dressing room]’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fights are inevitable parts of the game, and we expect the defenders to be frustrated that they did not keep a clean sheet, so it is not a surprise.

