Ian Wright sends a message to Arsenal fans as Premier League is suspended

Former Gunner Ian Wright sends out a positive message.

After the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ian Wright has sent a message to Arsenal fans over their safety.

The virus outbreak has become an epidemic that has sent the world down to its knees, with all major sporting events being suspended.

Arsenal became one of the first clubs to have a high-profile member of their team infected with the virus after Mikel Arteta tested positive.

Chelsea’s Callum Hodson Odoi also tested positive to the drug although both of them have reported that they are doing fine, the Premier League won’t return to action until next month at the earliest.

Former Arsenal star, Ian Wright has sent a message across to the fans after Mesut Ozil delivered one yesterday.

The club legend, who scored more than 100 goals for the North London side took to Instagram to deliver a message to the fans.

He posted a picture of his playing days for the Gunners and captioned it, per the Star:

“Stay safe everyone.

“Appreciate life.”

Arsenal fans commented on the post with most of them saying how much they love the TV pundit.

Arsenal won’t be back in Premier League action until the suspension on the Premier League is lifted.