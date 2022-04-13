Ian Wright sends a message to unsettled Arsenal striker

Ian Wright says Eddie Nketiah should have embraced the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the poor form of Alexandre Lacazette to become the main man at Arsenal.

The England Under-21 record goal-scorer will leave Arsenal at the end of this season after failing to agree to terms on a new deal with the Gunners.

He has been behind the likes of Auba and Lacazette in the pecking order in this campaign, but the former left in January and the latter cannot buy a goal now.

Wright believes this would have been the perfect time for Nketiah to show all of us why he is one of the finest strikers at the club.

In an interview with the Arseblog podcast, he said as quoted by The Sun: “For the last [however] many games we’ve got left, I would probably sit Eddie Nketiah down and say, ‘Listen, I don’t know what the f*** is going on in your head, but we’ve got rid of Aubameyang, you’re an up-and-coming striker.

“‘You were here in the spell when he wasn’t scoring, you’re here now when Alexandre Lacazette isn’t scoring, you’re a centre-forward and when you’re coming on I’m not seeing it’.

“He needs that talk to say there is an opening as a number nine at Arsenal for someone who can do this job, and he’s young enough to do that job and get in the box.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems Nketiah’s mind is already out of Arsenal and he cannot wait to finish the season and find a new home.

The truth of the matter is that he has never been good enough to be our main striker and he knows it.

Even if he signs a contract extension now, we would still sign a better goal-scorer and he would struggle to play.