Ian Wright sends out tactical message to Arteta!

After our loss to Liverpool on Monday night, Ian Wright has come up with a clear message for Mikel Arteta, to help him improve our midfield.

Ian Wright spoke to Premier League Productions after our loss against Liverpool on Monday, and the The Metro has reported that Wright believes that Dani Ceballos should be deployed in a more advanced position:

“Like I say the creativity from the midfield is a problem at the moment, the sooner they can sort that out the better. I think Dani Ceballos can play a bit further up and push on, especially if we’re going to player a counter-attacking style.

You cannot play a game and not get a guy as potent as Aubameyang in the game and get him some chances. Mikel [Arteta] has to do something to get him into it. Unfortunately, with Xhaka and Elneny – yes they can take the ball from the centre halves – but they can’t progress it into the forward areas. We didn’t keep the ball at all today. That’s what Mikel has got to worry about.”

I wrote previously about how Xhaka and Elneny are both defensive minded midfielders, and if Arteta wont use Ozil then the creativity will have to come from somewhere else and given that we don’t have the funds to bring in top class creative players, Ceballos will have to suffice as he seems the closest to giving us something creative.

We all saw that his brief stint off the bench on Monday had glimpses of creativity, but the only problem is that he is not very consistent. But as Wright rightly states, if he is deployed in a more forward role just behind the strikers, as Ozil used to do then we may be able to see that little bit of creativity that we have been missing for a while. Gooners do you agree with Ian Wright?

Shenel Osman