Ian Wright slams attitude of this current star, stating: “he’s gone”

Ian Wright has claimed that Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is over, whether we sell him or not this summer.

The German international has fallen out of favour under the new manager since the resumption of football, with rumours of a back issue blamed for his exclusion at times.

Before the break however, Ozil had started every Premier League tie since Arteta was brought in as head coach, but something changed during the break.

The Spaniard now looks more than happy to exclude the club’s former record signing, while Matteo Guendouzi has also joined him in exile of late, but former Gunners’ striker Ian Wright claims that Ozil is done at Arsenal.

‘I think that he’s gone,’ Wright told Premier League Productions (Via The Metro).

‘It’s all about attitude. The thing is when you look at Dani Ceballos he had an attitude problem, Mikel turned him round and now he’s in the team.

‘Matteo Guendouzi – they’re talking about him having a problem – he’s not in the team.

‘Mikel’s given people the opportunity to get into the team if their attitude is right but at the minute their attitude is not right.

‘Arsenal need him [Ozil] of course but I believe that he’s somebody that’s gone from Arsenal whether he stays or Mikel gets rid of him, we’re not going to see much of him.’

The midfielder has already reiterated on more than one occasion that he will be staying until the end of his contract, which makes it all the more frustrating to see him cashing his monster pay cheque despite offering little to our side’s progress on the pitch.

Could he still convince Arteta to give him another chance? Or is Wright on the money?

