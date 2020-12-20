Ian Wright slams set-piece decision after Arsenal loss

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Everton yesterday afternoon, and Ian Wright has moved to call out the decision to have Nicolas Pepe man-marking Yerry Mina.

The Gunners are currently enduring a torrid run of form which has left them picking up just five points from a possible 30, and have fallen as low as 15th in the table.

Their most recent defeat hit hard, with the game playing out relatively equal, but our side lacked that final ball to harm our opponents, while you could argue that the club’s preparation for the match was flawed, as Ian Wright points out.

Our former striker has called out the club’s coaches for tasking Nicolas Pepe, who made a decent return to action after his suspension which he capped off with the goal, to man mark Everton’s matchwinner on corners.

“I am sorry but Arsenal do actually have a set-piece coach,” Wright told Premier League productions. “For them, to think that someone like Pepe is given the responsibility of marking Yerry Mina. We are talking about six inches on him.

“That’s just poor. That should not be happening. David Luiz or Rob Holding should be dealing with that situation. That should not be happening.”

What is going wrong at Arsenal Football Club? Is this sort of decision-making playing a huge part in our downfall?

Patrick