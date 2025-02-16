Ian Wright slams two Arsenal stars for ‘unacceptable’ performance against Leicester

Ian Wright has criticised Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling for their lacklustre performances during Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City.

With a number of key attackers sidelined through injury, Sterling and Trossard were tasked with leading the front line alongside teenager Ethan Nwaneri, who was making his presence felt. However, it was the 17-year-old, not even 18 yet, who stood out as Arsenal’s best attacking player in the match. Nwaneri was unfortunate not to have scored, hitting both the post and the crossbar during a lively performance that showed his potential.

In contrast, Sterling’s display was underwhelming, adding to the growing concerns about his loan move to the Gunners. His performance seemed to reaffirm the doubts that many had when Arsenal decided to bring him in. Trossard also struggled to make an impact as a centre-forward, though he showed some improvement when switched to the left wing later in the game.

Wright, clearly unimpressed by their efforts, voiced his frustration with the duo’s lack of effectiveness, particularly when the team is so short of attacking options. Speaking to Football365, Wright was critical of both players, saying:

“Arsenal know these are opportunities, when you look along that line, Trossard running straight, you’ve got to be aware of where you are, obviously he’s not a striker, you’ve always got to try to find that last defender and see where he is.

“That is unacceptable, that one there [from Sterling]. Unacceptable, he’s on the line, he can see the whole line, he’s got space, you pull your hair out as a manager.”

Wright’s words reflect the pressure on Trossard and Sterling to perform, especially given the team’s injury crisis. With Arsenal’s attack decimated and key players unavailable, it is now more important than ever for senior figures like Sterling and Trossard to step up and make a significant contribution.

Both players will need to improve in the coming weeks, as Arsenal cannot afford to waste any more opportunities in their bid for success this season. The Gunners are relying on their attacking players to take charge and deliver, and Trossard and Sterling must rise to the challenge.