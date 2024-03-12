Ian Wright speaks very highly of Ben White after Arsenal’s massive win against Brentford

Our win against Brentford was massive this weekend and although it wasn’t the type of dominant game we’ve been getting used to seeing from Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad, it was a huge win for our title hopes and the confidence that this team’s has been oozing recently. Wining our 8th game in a row in the Premier League and putting us as clear contenders for this season’s Premier League trophy.

Ex Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright has spoken on how big of a win the game was against Brentford after the game on Match Of The Day and said this ““I thought again Ben White was magnificent, Saka also done very well.”

“Ben White has been brilliant. He has been playing very well. You have got people like Ben White stepping up with his assists, Kai in four games, Declan scoring now, it has been brilliant.”

“Obviously in the end, you are hearing Thomas Frank talking about Kai Havertz shouldn’t have been on the pitch. I have to agree with him, but it’s Declan Rice you are watching here.

“In this instance, Onyeka has got him, he should be looking at him, he doesn’t look at him, and once this ball comes in, Ben White has been brilliant you know, two assists. He has been playing very well.”

“Arsenal have to keep going, they know what they are chasing. They have to make sure that their home games have to be won, and that is what they have to do.”

And after last season’s upset, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will know all about letting the consistency go and what they cannot let happen again this season. With all of the squad putting in 100% effort and pushing for that title, we look like dangerous contenders this season and we need to keep focused and show what were about in what could be our most important part of this season.

We’ve shown what we can do and with the right confidence and guidance from the manager and his coaches around him, this could definitely be our year. I don’t want to get too confident because in football, being too confident as a fan, will kill you. But our squad looks ten times better than it did last season and with everyone working together and pushing forward together, it does make me have a lot of faith in the rest of the season.

If we can keep everyone fit and confident, I don’t think anyone could stop us. With a few important games coming up, we have to treat every game like a final and go out and put everyone on that pitch if we want to win.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Check out our Arsenal v Porto Preview – Arsenal need to set up the team to score goals!

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…