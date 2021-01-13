Ian Wright states which star ‘needs to be playing’

Ian Wright has insisted that Mesut Ozil ‘needs to be playing’, and adds that the situation ‘pains’ him.
Our former striker is regularly talking about the goings on at the Emirates, and follows the club heavily as a pundit and as a fan.
Wright claims that Arsenal were not in the wrong to offer Ozil the wages that he was offered, nor is the player in the wrong for receiving his money.
“With Mesut, you see him sending the messages. It’s so sad. Mesut needs to be playing,” Wright stated on his podcast.
“Okay, it’s not worked out how it should have. But Mesut is within his rights to do what he’s doing and it still pains me to know we’ve had a player of that calibre and ability and we’ve not been able to get what we need to get out of him. We’ve not been able to do it.”
It could be argued that the club was held to ransom when negotiating the deal, with both he and Alexis Sanchez having allowed their contracts to run into the final six months, while the Chilean left for Manchester United as part of the deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the German extended his stay by signing a monster deal to make him the club’s highest earner.
While there was little complaint about the situation at the time, he has offered very little in recent seasons, and has since found himself left out of the playing squad for both the Europa League and the Premier League, whilst remaining on the same contract.
Fans are quick to rumble on about Ozil, but all the reports claim that he is very professional in training, and his social media comments are forever positive about Arsenal, but the fans cannot allow themselves to forget about him and move on.
Admittedly, we as fans/writers can’t move on from him either as people want to read and comment on the latest goings on concerning the midfielder, but it is difficult to blame Ozil for cashing the contract which he earned in the first place.
My simple quarrel about the Ozil affair is this: If you park a Mercedes that is out of gas, you cannot replace it with a Toyota that is also out of gas (Willian). Rude! If Arsenal work hard and replace Ozil, the quarrelling will stop. Humans have very short and shockingly selective memory.
“It could be argued that the club was held to ransom when negotiating the deal,”.
Please stop it. A big club that lets itself get manipulated by one player deserves it.
It is obvious by now that exiling him for football reasons was dumb while exiling him for any other reason was even dumber.
Meanwhile the club keeps loosing the PR war and the sooner they let him go the better.
Get it over with Kroenke.
News like this doesn’t help.
“Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has shown his class off the pitch again by assisting a young Kenyan boy, Lawrence Masira, with a signed autograph and a bag full of face masks.
The Gunners midfielder has come to support the Kenyan boy he helped with playing boots two years ago.
So for those who say Ozil is undermining the club, he helped this boy 2 years ago.