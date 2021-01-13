Ian Wright states which star ‘needs to be playing’

Ian Wright has insisted that Mesut Ozil ‘needs to be playing’, and adds that the situation ‘pains’ him.

Our former striker is regularly talking about the goings on at the Emirates, and follows the club heavily as a pundit and as a fan.

Wright claims that Arsenal were not in the wrong to offer Ozil the wages that he was offered, nor is the player in the wrong for receiving his money.

“With Mesut, you see him sending the messages. It’s so sad. Mesut needs to be playing,” Wright stated on his podcast.

“Okay, it’s not worked out how it should have. But Mesut is within his rights to do what he’s doing and it still pains me to know we’ve had a player of that calibre and ability and we’ve not been able to get what we need to get out of him. We’ve not been able to do it.”

It could be argued that the club was held to ransom when negotiating the deal, with both he and Alexis Sanchez having allowed their contracts to run into the final six months, while the Chilean left for Manchester United as part of the deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the German extended his stay by signing a monster deal to make him the club’s highest earner.

While there was little complaint about the situation at the time, he has offered very little in recent seasons, and has since found himself left out of the playing squad for both the Europa League and the Premier League, whilst remaining on the same contract.

Fans are quick to rumble on about Ozil, but all the reports claim that he is very professional in training, and his social media comments are forever positive about Arsenal, but the fans cannot allow themselves to forget about him and move on.

Admittedly, we as fans/writers can’t move on from him either as people want to read and comment on the latest goings on concerning the midfielder, but it is difficult to blame Ozil for cashing the contract which he earned in the first place.

Patrick