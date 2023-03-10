Ian Wright suggests Arsenal must win all their remaining league games now

Ian Wright has suggested it would be hard to stop Manchester City if Arsenal does not win all their remaining league games.

The Gunners have spent the most time atop the league standings this season and currently have a five points gap over the champions.

However, City is a very experienced team and we expect them to continue to challenge the Gunners until the end of the season.

The Manchester club has suffered setbacks on several occasions this term, which is one reason Arsenal continues to lead, but Wright no longer expects them to drop points, which means Arsenal must not drop points too.

The Gunners legend said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Finding a way to win… Arsenal have done that a few times this season and what they are learning on a weekly basis is that this is what is going to have to happen [to win the title].

‘If I’m playing in Arsenal’s dressing room right now, I’m not expecting City to lose any more games. You know that you’re going to have to go out there and if it goes to the last second, that’s what you’ve got to do.

‘You don’t want to look yourself in the mirror and say you could have tried harder in this game or that game.

‘You get some luck… You get some bad luck… But you’re not stopping, you are fighting until the end.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to be as perfect as possible to win the league and that requires winning all our remaining games of the season.

Beating City to the title was never going to be easy, so we must continue to strive towards achieving our goals by the end of this season.

