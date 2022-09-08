Ian Wright suggests Arsenal needs their former player back

Ian Wright has been impressed by the progress Alex Iwobi has made since he moved to Everton from Arsenal and he believes the Gunners need a player like him.

The Nigerian left Arsenal in 2019 as Unai Emery cleared the decks at the Emirates.

He was one of the finest graduates from the club’s Hale End academy, but the Spanish manager thought it was best to sell him at that time.

The midfielder is now shining under Frank Lampard on Merseyside and he is still only 26.

Arsenal has had a very good start to the season, but Wright believes they need a player like the former England youth international.

He said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast: “I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything. He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it.

“You look at his work rate. It’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

Iwobi has improved since he moved to Everton and it is tempting to think we need him back in the team.

However, Mikel Arteta is the man in charge at the moment and we must trust him to choose the players that suit his system.

If he wants Iwobi, he would ask the club to sign the midfielder again.

