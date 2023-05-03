Ian Wright suggests Arsenal will make a marquee signing this summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright visited the club recently and had a chat with Edu about their plans for the future.

Edu has done a terrific job in helping the Gunners land a number of outstanding players from around the world.

He is expected to spearhead another hunt for top players when the transfer window reopens and gave some hints to Wright.

The Arsenal legend has now suggested they will likely make a marquee signing, as Edu’s phone keeps getting going off with calls.

He tells The Athletic:

“I went to the training ground the other day and I was with Edu and Mikel.

“And what’s happening now at the club is we’re not having to go out and cajole other people to come and join Arsenal.

“They can see what we’re doing.

“Edu is saying his phone is ringing off the hook and they’re very confident about the calibre of player they’re going to sign.”

We are in a good moment and have a good chance to sign top players. Our performance this season makes us attractive again and we must take advantage of that to sign some key players.

If we do not, we might not be this good as a team in the next campaign, which means we will struggle to attract top players.

We expect new signings in the summer and hope they will make us better and probably help us challenge for the league again.

