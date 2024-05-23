Ian Wright tells Arteta the three players that Arsenal urgently need – but not a top striker

Arsenal’s hopes for the 2023–24 league title didn’t quite go according to plan. Our boys put in a great effort, but unfortunately fell short in the league. That’s ancient history, and now we must look forward to what lies ahead and how we can improve further.

The summer transfer window opens soon, and as we approach it, it’s interesting to see everyone’s thoughts on how Arsenal should handle their transfers. There are plenty of valid ideas out there. Ian Wright’s transfer suggestions are equally valid. The Arsenal legend believes the club may not need a top striker in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, he does have three potential deals in mind that he believes could elevate the team to the next level. Many people would find it interesting, but Wright believes that if Arteta can secure a backup for William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, as well as sign a top midfielder, he may finally have the championship-winning team he desires.

“Everyone’s talked about [Arsenal’s need to sign] a centre forward, but as difficult as it’s been, we can deal with the hit of not having that out-and-out centre forward,” Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“I think we need cover for Bukayo Saka, we need cover for William Saliba, and another midfielder probably. You look at what Manchester City are capable of doing in respect of bringing players in. You have to have somebody to come in who can challenge William Saliba for his position, because we need to strengthen the whole squad – look at our bench.”

Wright’s claims seem reasonable. Based on what he’s saying, it seems like he wants Arsenal to have a stronger bench with better-quality substitutes. It also appears that he is a big fan of Kai Havertz as a striker and may believe he should continue playing as Arsenal’s center forward, which is why he isn’t keen on Arsenal recruiting a No. 9.

What do you think of Wright’s claim? And what’s your vision for a perfect Arsenal summer transfer window?

