Arsenal legend Ian Wright has paid tribute to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is clearly impressed with how Bernd Leno is playing at the moment, and it’s certainly time the goalkeeper gets a bit more credit for the match-winning performances he puts in week in, week out.

The German shot-stopper may well be one of the most underrated players in the Premier League right now, but at least Wrighty has taken the time to show his appreciation for what he does for the team.

See the former striker’s Instagram post below, in which he describes Leno in just two words: “The Saviour”.

One imagines Leno’s big performances would be noticed a bit more if we could properly sort our defence out, as they’ve no doubt let him down on a few occasions this season.

Let’s hope we can strengthen in that department in the summer and give Leno a stronger platform on which to shine!