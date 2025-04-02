Ian Wright suspects Arsenal star will not play for them again this season

Ian Wright has expressed significant concern that Gabriel Magalhães may not feature again this season after the defender sustained a hamstring injury during Arsenal’s match against Fulham. The Brazilian centre-back was forced off after experiencing discomfort, prompting fears that his campaign could be prematurely ended.

Despite his absence, Arsenal managed to secure victory in the game. However, they face a crucial period ahead, with two challenging fixtures against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Gabriel has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s defensive setup, and his potential absence for those matches would be a significant setback for the team.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but early indications suggest it may not be a minor issue. Even if his season is not definitively over, his chances of recovering in time for the clashes against Real Madrid appear slim. Arsenal are still awaiting medical test results, hoping for a more positive outlook. However, Wright has shared his doubts about Gabriel’s ability to return quickly, fearing that the defender’s campaign could effectively be over.

As quoted by Mirror Football, Wright stated:

“It is very concerning because for me, the way he’s pulled up, that’s not two weeks.”

“That’s like six weeks at least, could be out for the season, depending what happens with Arsenal. But that’s a massive blow for us, with him and without him there’s a massive difference. He is someone that is vital to what Arsenal are doing.”

Gabriel appeared to be in serious discomfort as he left the pitch, which has only intensified worries over the extent of his injury. His absence would be a major loss for Arsenal, given his importance to their defensive stability. Alongside William Saliba, he has formed one of the most reliable centre-back partnerships in the Premier League this season. Losing him at such a crucial stage could force Arteta to reshuffle his defensive line, which may impact the team’s performances in the coming weeks.

With Arsenal still competing on multiple fronts, the timing of Gabriel’s injury could hardly be worse. His leadership, aerial ability, and composure at the back have been vital to the team’s success, making his potential absence even more concerning. If the worst-case scenario materialises and Gabriel is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Arteta will need to find a solution quickly, especially with high-stakes matches ahead.

