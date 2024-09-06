Ian Wright tells Arsenal what they need to improve “what great teams do”

Despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men after Declan Rice’s red card, Arsenal could have won their match against Brighton if they had been more clinical.

In the first half against the Seagulls, the North Londoners created numerous opportunities that they should have taken advantage of. They had three big chances in the first half and missed two of them, while Brighton never had a single chance.

Despite being down a player in the second half, the Gunners created two big chances (one fewer than Brighton) but failed to capitalise on them; the Seagulls capitalised on one of theirs.

With more clinical play, Arsenal could have won in the first half or scored on one of their two second-half chances. Our Gunners are still showing signs of not being clinical, which is not good.

Ian Wright has pushed Mikel Arteta to improve his team’s sharpness in front of goal. He admits Arsenal should have beaten Brighton in the first half but did not. He concedes that the Gunners’ failure to take chances is preventing them from becoming the best of the best, which Arteta should address in training.

“The chances we had in the first half… it’s going to come down to that. It will come down to that,” said Wright on PL productions

“What they’ve got to understand is like City have done and what great teams do, they make sure that when they get those chances, you take them because that then finishes the game off,” he explained.

“If I’m in the dressing room or I’m the manager, I want them to see the chances because I’ve got to emphasize to them how important it is to take these chances in the first half to kill these teams’ spirit,” Wright concluded.

After struggling in front of goal in the first part of last season, the Gunners would have hoped to improve this season. It is too early to assess them, but Arsenal must be merciless in front of goal, as Wright and every other Gooner expects, if they are to compete with an Erling Haaland-led Manchester City.



Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…