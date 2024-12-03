Ian Wright tells three Arsenal stars to step up against Manchester United

Ian Wright has highlighted the immense importance of Arsenal’s upcoming clash against Manchester United, describing it as a must-win for the Gunners in their bid to chase down Premier League leaders Liverpool. The former Arsenal striker recognises the formidable challenge posed by Liverpool, who are in exceptional form and currently sit atop the league standings with a commanding nine-point lead. Wright emphasised the urgency of Arsenal maintaining a flawless run if they hope to close the gap on Arne Slot’s side.

Mikel Arteta’s team has shown promise recently, winning their last two Premier League matches with dominant performances. However, Wright is acutely aware that Manchester United represents a much sterner test. With Manchester City faltering, Arsenal’s main concern now lies with Liverpool, and every point gained or lost could be pivotal in the title race. For Arsenal to keep pace with the Reds, a long winning streak is essential, starting with the showdown against United.

Speaking to Metro Sport, Wright pointed out the critical role of key players in the match, stating, “For Martinelli, Jesus, and Sterling, I think this is a really big moment at this stage of the season for them to step up if called upon to deliver something. They have to.” Wright underlined that these players, if given the opportunity, must rise to the occasion and contribute meaningfully, especially in such a crucial fixture.

He added, “What needs to happen, at different stages of the season if they’re called upon, they have to do it. They have to do it because for us to catch Liverpool and probably try and get away from Chelsea, the way they’re going, we’re going to need something else.”

The sentiment from Wright reflects the gravity of the match for Arsenal. Every player stepping onto the pitch must demonstrate their hunger and understanding of what it takes to win under the current circumstances. The stakes are higher than ever as the Gunners aim to stay in the title race while fending off challenges from teams like Chelsea.