Ian Wright tips Arsenal man to achieve superstar status

Ian Wright likes Gabriel Martinelli a lot, and it is easy to tell.

The Arsenal legend has enjoyed watching the Brazilian play, and in a recent interview, he claims the attacker is heading to the very top in his football career.

Martinelli has struggled with injuries for much of his time at Arsenal, and Wright reckons that has affected his progress.

He insists if the former Ituano man gets a sustained run in the team, he would prove to be one of the finest football talents around.

He told ESPN Brazil’s Joao Castelo-Branco: “He’s (Martinelli) the kind of player that is very aggressive when he’s running, when he’s pressing. He loves to finish, loves to shoot.

“I think he has been very unfortunate with injuries. If he gets the time and patience and a run in the team, he’s going to be a superstar. He has got everything. The only thing that has curtailed him is the injuries.

“When I watch him, he’s got everything that you need. He’s somebody that I’ve got a lot of faith in because he has got everything to be a top player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

From the first time he broke into our first team, most fans could tell that Martinelli is a top talent.

The Brazilian attacker has played with so much maturity, which makes it hard to remember that he is just 20.

At that age, he can only get better and it means he has a lot more to offer to us.

Now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to fight his way back into the team, hopefully, Martinelli will keep performing well and remain in the starting XI.

