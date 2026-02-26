Ian Wright tips Arsenal to ‘murder’ Chelsea this weekend

Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates this weekend in what represents another must-win fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have been outstanding for much of the season, aside from a handful of matches in which they faltered, and they have already faced Chelsea three times in this campaign. Arsenal secured victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against the Blues and are widely regarded as the stronger team heading into this encounter.

Arsenal’s Home Advantage

Chelsea possesses a squad filled with quality and cannot be underestimated under any circumstances. However, the Blues continue to struggle with issues that have hindered their progress. Improvements in consistency and discipline are required if they are to achieve the level of results expected of them.

Arsenal may not yet be the finished article, but at home, they have proven to be reliable on almost every occasion. The Emirates has become a formidable venue, offering the players confidence and momentum, particularly during crucial stages of the season. With the campaign now entering a decisive period where every match carries significant weight, maintaining focus and composure will be essential.

Confidence After Spurs Victory

The Gunners have worked tirelessly to ensure they finish the season strongly, and Chelsea will be facing a side brimming with confidence following their recent win at Spurs. That result has further reinforced belief within the squad and among supporters that they can deliver when it matters most.

Offering his prediction on the Overlap, Ian Wright expressed his confidence emphatically, stating, “I’m going to go 3 to 1. We’re going to murder them [Chelsea].” His comments reflect the optimism surrounding Arsenal ahead of this high-profile clash.

While confidence remains high, the players will understand the importance of translating belief into performance on the pitch. A disciplined and clinical display could strengthen their position significantly as the season approaches its conclusion.