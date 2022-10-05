Ian Wright drops massive transfer hint “…if Arsenal do get in the Top Four”

As all Arsenal fans are aware that Ian Wright is not just an Arsenal legend, but a massive fan as well, and will always have close links with the club and is definitely an ‘insider’ when it comes to knowledge about the workings going on at the Emirates.

But he is also a pundit on many TV and radio shows, and he may have slipped up while talking to Kim Cates on TalkSport the other day about Arsenal chances of making the Top Four this season.

Wright said: “Whatever happens off the back of this season if Arsenal do get in the top four with the players that I know that are probably waiting…”

Interrupting him, presenter Kelly Cates asked: Oh hello, who?”

To which Wrighty replied: “No, no, no. I can’t say anything.

“Waiting for Arsenal to get in the Champions League, this season will be a massive learning curve for this team.

“That’s the least we can get out of it.”

A despondent Cates then stated: “Cannot believe you’ve only given us crumbs.”



After bursting out in laughter, Wright insisted: “I can’t say too much, it’s only eight games.”

Cates then quipped: “It’s only eight games but there are players waiting to come if Arsenal finish in the Champions League…”

That was a very interesting exchange, and we all know that Arteta and Edu do meticulous planning on our wanted transfer targets, so it would be little surprise if they didn’t know who their main targets would be for next summer. Having already built an excellent new Arsenal squad in the last two seasons.

But we all know that there are still a few additions needed to take us to the next level, and from Wright’s words, it would appear that next summer’s transfer window could be even better than the last one…

