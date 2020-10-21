Ian Wright unhappy that Arsenal and Ozil never found a middle ground

Ian Wright has reacted to Mesut Ozil not being named in the Arsenal squads to play in official matches for the club this season.

Mikel Arteta has omitted the German from his Premier League and Europa League squads until at least January 2021.

The 32-year-old will have to play just under 23 football until the new year. That move was the latest strong message from the Gunners to the German as the club has repeatedly made it clear that he can leave them because he is not part of their plans.

Ozil took to social media to slam the club for the way he has been treated and he claimed that they lacked loyalty.

He added that he will continue to fight for his place in the team, which is surprising because he hasn’t been registered to play for them.

Wright has now reacted to the latest development and he claimed that football is full of surprises before admitting his disappointment that the club and player couldn’t reach a favourable agreement.

He Tweeted: “Football will never stop surprising me. The fact that whatever has gone on couldn’t be resolved between the club & Mesut is sad. Sad for everyone involved and I can only send him strength for what will be a difficult few months knowing he won’t even have a chance to play. Gutted”