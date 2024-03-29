Ian Wright upbeat about Arsenal’s chances against Manchester City

Ian Wright has been thoroughly impressed by Arsenal’s performances this season and now anticipates them to secure a positive result when they visit Manchester City this weekend.

The Gunners have emerged as the most in-form club in England in 2024 and will be eager to extend their impressive streak at the Etihad Stadium.

Securing a victory in this match is crucial for Arsenal to maintain their position at the top of the league standings.

Despite Arsenal’s excellent form, neutral observers may find it difficult to envision them defeating Manchester City in their own backyard, given City’s formidable reputation.

While City may be dealing with injuries to some key players, they are still considered the clear favourites to clinch the title.

Wright is confident in what Arsenal can do, and ahead of the game, he said on The Overlap:

“We’re beating them. You know why I’m saying that? We have to beat them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning at the Etihad will be a monstrous task, but it is achievable and records are set so they can be broken.

Hopefully, the international break will not affect our team’s momentum, and we will secure victory at the Etihad.

But we must be realistic about our chance of winning the game and stay focused on doing the job needed to come back to London with all three points.

