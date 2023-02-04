Ian Wright urges Arsenal to get over the defeat against Everton

Ian Wright is not happy about Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Everton this afternoon, but the Gunners’ legend insists they must learn quickly and move on from the setback.
Arsenal is in an unlikely title race and has dealt with the pressure of leading the league standings very well so far.
After beating the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United in recent weeks, everyone expected another win against the Toffees.
Champions do not have to go through a campaign unbeaten, but it is important that they recover after every setback.
Wright knows this and tweeted:
“Everton deserved that. We have to learn from it and move on. Top of the league, everyone is going to be up for playing us. Half chances key in these types of games. Lots for the team to take away from that defeat. We go again, boys! Give Sean Dyche his flowers.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The loss to Everton was unexpected, but it seems our players underestimated the preparedness of the opponent before the game.
We must now show we understand that every game will be tough no matter who we face by winning our next match.
There are many more points to play for and we cannot afford to start losing matches now because our title challenge could end in a whimper.
This should be our”wake up call” moment. The situation that brings us back down to earth and magnifies our focus for the task at hand…Jus sayin
We can learn a lot from this defeat. When we are 90 % we aren’t good enough. When we really want the points and are willing to do the job no matter what they will be ours. When playing at our best level we are among the best teams in the world, today we were second best too often🔴⚪️ COYG
Arsenal always struggle against physical sides.In Wengers time,Blackburn and Bolton
with their physicality seemed to stifle the gunners.
Odeggard was hounded by two blues whenever he had possession.
Sometimes Arsenal have to dig and fight to win.As for Dyche ,if hes so great why was Burmley relegated?
One defeat doesnt mean Arsenal cant win the epl.I have always maintained that there are many obstacles in the way of Arsenal winning game ie match officials and FA