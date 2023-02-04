Ian Wright urges Arsenal to get over the defeat against Everton

Ian Wright is not happy about Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Everton this afternoon, but the Gunners’ legend insists they must learn quickly and move on from the setback.

Arsenal is in an unlikely title race and has dealt with the pressure of leading the league standings very well so far.

After beating the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United in recent weeks, everyone expected another win against the Toffees.

Champions do not have to go through a campaign unbeaten, but it is important that they recover after every setback.

Wright knows this and tweeted:

“Everton deserved that. We have to learn from it and move on. Top of the league, everyone is going to be up for playing us. Half chances key in these types of games. Lots for the team to take away from that defeat. We go again, boys! Give Sean Dyche his flowers.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The loss to Everton was unexpected, but it seems our players underestimated the preparedness of the opponent before the game.

We must now show we understand that every game will be tough no matter who we face by winning our next match.

There are many more points to play for and we cannot afford to start losing matches now because our title challenge could end in a whimper.

