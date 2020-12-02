Ian Wright urges Arteta to replace “negative” star with Nelson

As Arsenal struggles for goals and wins, every upcoming game is one that they have to win.

The Gunners will face Tottenham in the Premier League next and it is a game that they will have to work very hard at if they want to win it.

They have already lost five of 10 league games and they will be facing a Tottenham side that is top of the Premier League table and who have lost just one game in the league this season.

Arsenal’s poor form is down to the contribution of their players and one player that has been punching below his weight at the moment is, Willian.

The Brazilian was signed for free from Chelsea in the summer because of his experience and he is one player that Arteta will have expected to make a telling contribution to his team.

He has, however, been in dismal form for the club with just four assists in the league, all of which came in two games.

Ian Wright is one of the fans that is frustrated by the Brazilian and he has urged Mikel Arteta to bench him against Spurs and start Reiss Nelson instead because he is “negative”.

‘I’d try to throw something else into the mix, Reiss Nelson or even [Bukayo] Saka on the right,’ Wright said on Ringer FC’s ‘Wrighty’s House’ podcast.

‘But Saka’s going to be on the left so I’d put Reiss Nelson on the right instead of Willian because we know what Willian’s going to do.

‘For me he’s been a little bit negative with the way he’s been playing, a lot of backwards passing. You need somebody who can at least get back and progress the ball.

‘If Saka can go and really put pressure on [Serge] Aurier, that’s where I think if we’re going to get any kind of joy then I think Saka’s got to go up there and put pressure on him, then [Granit] Xhaka can pull in on the left, just to put that body in there then [Mohamed] Elneny should hold.’