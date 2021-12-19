Ian Wright urges reporter to apologise for his earlier comments on Tomiyasu

Ian Wright has asked for an apology from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol after his summer comments about Takehiro Tomiyasu came back to haunt him.

The Japanese defender joined the Gunners late in the last transfer window, but he had been the subject of interest from Tottenham earlier that summer.

Solhekol revealed in a video at the time that the defender had been offered to several clubs and said he wasn’t sure if the former Bologna man was fit to perform for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu has been arguably one of the outstanding right-backs in the Premier League this season and his fine performances are one reason the Gunners are challenging for the top four.

Wright dug up the video from the summer and tweeted at Solhekol to tender an apology for his comments.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems not too many expected Tomiyasu to shine at the Emirates as quickly as he has done.

He has become yet another player that proves Mikel Arteta knows how to sign quality young players.

At 23, he has several more years to offer impressive and dedicated performances for the Gunners.

He doesn’t offer too much going forward, but he offers a lot of protection to the defence.